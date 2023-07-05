Zelensky express concerns with Macron about Russia’s ‘provocations’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

During a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his concerns about Russia’s potential “dangerous provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Moscow’s control. The power plant, the largest in Europe, has been a subject of ongoing safety concerns amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over a year. Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining maximum control over the situation and involving the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addressing the potential risks.

Zelensky informed Macron, “I warned Emmanuel Macron that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia plant. We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA.”

In a media briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky expressed, “There is a serious threat. Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the plant, which could lead to the release of dangerous substances into the air.” He added that discussions with international partners were ongoing to ensure a clear understanding of Russia’s motives and to exert political pressure on the Russian Federation to prevent such actions.

Earlier, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service conducted drills focused on radioactive safety in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Military Intelligence reported that a group of Russian military personnel and nuclear power plant workers supported by Russia had been observed gradually leaving the facility. Ukrainian military intelligence stated, “Among the first to leave the station were three Rosatom employees, who managed the actions of the Russians.” According to Politico, the Russian workers were requested to leave the facility by July 5.

The military’s claim also mentioned the presence of objects resembling explosive devices on the outer roof of two reactors, seemingly intended to create an impression of Ukrainian shelling without damaging the power units.

In response, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency, accused Ukraine of planning an attack on the nuclear plant. Karchaa alleged that the Ukrainian army would try to target the Zaporizhzhia facility using high-precision, long-range weapons and drones.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of endangering the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The international community continues to closely monitor the situation as tensions remain high at the facility.