4 arrested after 2 Central Excise personnel assaulted, kidnapped during raid in Hyderabad

Two Central Excise inspectors visited a scrap godown in Sai Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad, as part of a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) operation on Wednesday. The godown owner and his employees are accused of assaulting and kidnapping the inspectors and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to free them.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri said, ‘Yesterday at around 10:30 am, we received information about two Central Excise inspectors being kidnapped. We immediately launched vehicle checks around the two commissionerates, Hyderabad and Cyberabad.’

‘We could trace the vehicle (Fortuner) at Rajiv Chowk and apprehended four people involved in the act and rescued two inspectors, who had gone to raid a scrap and welding shop in Sai Krishna Nagar regarding fake GST numbers.’

According to the police, the four people kidnapped, assaulted, and stole their identification cards during the raids. The four men demanded 5 Lakh rupees ransom in addition to removing them in the car. Police reported that the accused were arrested less than 4 miles from the location of their kidnapping.

However, the main suspect, Qayyum, is still at large. ‘We have formed teams to arrested them. A case has been registered. The injured inspectors have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway,’ the DCP said.