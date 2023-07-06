Amarnath shrine visited over 70,000 devotees in first 5 days of pilgrimage

In the first five days of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, almost 70,000 pilgrims have already visited the Amaranth shrine. The 62-day trip started on July 1 of 2023 and will end on August 31.

On Wednesday, a record 18,354 pilgrims—12,483 men, 5,146 women, 457 children, 266 sadhus, and 2 sadhvis—performed the Darshan. In the upcoming days, more pilgrims are anticipated to travel there.

Throughout their journey, the pilgrims have received aid from government organisations and civil authorities, with camp directors overseeing food and health facilities.

All of the departments, including the police, the SDRF, the army, the paramilitary, the health, PDD, PHE, ULB, information, labour, fire & emergency, education, and animal husbandry, have sent out personnel and equipment to meet the demands and make preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.