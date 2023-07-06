Boult launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boult Striker Plus smartwatch has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in four colours- Black, Blue, White, and Emerald.

The new smartwatch from Boult comes with a round dial and a crown button. The Boult Striker Plus sports a 1.39-inch HD display with 350 nits brightness. The wearable comes with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health monitors including a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It also gets Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a dedicated microphone and speaker for calling.

It supports tracking of over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces for the smartwatch, which can be downloaded from an online store. The watch supports AI voice assistants with Siri on iPhone and Google Assistant on Android. Other features include an inbuilt alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather data, and sedentary reminders.