Delhi government’s plea challenging ordinance will be heard by Supreme Court on July 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government filed a case against the ordinance on control of services in the city, and the Supreme Court will hear it on July 10 (Monday).

After senior attorney Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday mentioned the petition requesting an urgent hearing, a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha, and Manoj Misra posted the matter for consideration.

A similar matter, according to the CJI, was filed with the Supreme Court. Immediately after Singhvi clarified that although the listed item only had one provision, the Delhi government has challenged the entire ordinance, the question was raised. The CJI announced that the court will consider it on July 10.

The AAP government claimed it was a ‘unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat’ that sought to ‘override’ both the Supreme Court and the basic principles of the Constitution in its legal argument. The Delhi administration has asked for both a temporary stay and a quashing of the laws.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 was published by the Centre on May 19 in order to provide a procedure for the posting and transfer of Group-A officers in Delhi. The Supreme Court’s decision regarding service control has been referred to as a “deception” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The ordinance, which was passed a week after the Supreme Court gave the elected government of Delhi control over all services with the exception of police, public order, and land, aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of Group-A officers from the Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre and the initiation of disciplinary actions against them.