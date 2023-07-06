Directorate’s procedural shift causes additional delay in Plus-Two certificate distribution

Major Changes in Plus-Two Certificate Distribution Cause Difficulties for Schools in Kerala

The Examination Section of the Higher Secondary Directorate in Kerala has implemented significant changes in the distribution of Plus-Two (Class 12) and migration certificates, creating challenges for school authorities and potentially leading to further delays.

Previously, the directorate would send the certificates directly to schools. However, a new procedure has been introduced this time, where the directorate will centralize the certificates at collection centers in each district. Principals or their representatives are required to visit these centers to collect the certificates.

In a circular, Dr. S. S. Vivekanandan, the secretary of the Exam Section, instructed principals to contact the designated collection center in their district to learn the specific distribution day for the certificates. The circular also emphasizes the principals’ responsibility to ensure the accuracy and completeness of all students’ certificates.

School authorities express concern over the circular’s impact, particularly for principals managing institutions with a large number of students. The additional steps and logistical challenges could pose severe difficulties.

Moreover, these new measures indicate that students who successfully cleared the Plus-Two exams will experience a prolonged wait for their certificates. Despite the exam results being announced on May 25, students have yet to receive their certificates.

“The directorate should reconsider and revert to the previous arrangement, sending the certificates directly to schools,” voiced Anil M George, the general secretary of HSSTA, an association of teachers.

These changes in the distribution process have raised significant concerns among school authorities, as they anticipate further delays and increased administrative burdens. The calls for a revision of the procedure highlight the importance of efficient certificate distribution to avoid unnecessary difficulties for both schools and students.