Gulf Air launches free city tour for passengers

Manama: National air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air introduced free city tour for transit passengers waiting for their connecting flights. Transit passengers travelling through Bahrain International Airport (BIA) can enjoy this free tour. The tour is jointly announced by Gulf Air, Bahrain Airport Company, and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) jointly announced.

From July 5, passengers with layovers ranging from 5 to 24 hours can avail of a free city tour, taking in Bahrain’s landmarks and historical hotspots.

The service is being offered jointly by Gulf Air, BAC, and BTEA, with transportation provided by Kanoo Travel.