Interpol issues warrants against two gangsters as part of Bishnoi gang crackdown

Two gang members connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are the targets of global arrest warrants or red corner alerts issued by Interpol, the international police body. Vikramjit Singh and Kapil Sangwan, two criminals, have bases of operations in the UK and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

The Bishnoi gang’s operations are now being managed from Dubai by Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vikram Brar. Notably, his name has also been connected to a scheme to kill Salman Khan, a popular Bollywood star.

A BJP official named Surendra Matiala was allegedly killed by notorious Delhi criminal Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. London is thought to be where Kapil Sangwan is hiding.

Both of these gang members operate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s illicit enterprises from abroad. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into the majority of the cases against Bishnoi and his group. According to the NIA’s findings, Bishnoi and his friends have ties to extremist Sikh separatist organisations as well as Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

An important stage in locating international fugitives is the issuance of a red corner notice by Interpol. If a red corner warning is issued, it is now required of all signatory countries to imprison the fugitive if found within their borders. The member countries must also swiftly tell the nation that made the red notice request.