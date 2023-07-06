ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission is scheduled to be launched. The launch will take place at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, using ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3, which will carry an integrated module.

ISRO took to Twitter to reveal the official launch date for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, stating that it will take place on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota.

Earlier this week, ISRO achieved a significant milestone by integrating the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the launch vehicle LVM3 at SDSC. This successful integration is a crucial step in the preparations for the upcoming mission.

Chandrayaan-3 is the successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, and its primary objective is to demonstrate end-to-end capabilities in safe lunar landing and exploration. The mission is equipped with scientific instruments designed to study various aspects of the lunar environment, including the properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment, and elemental composition near the landing site.

In March of this year, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed essential tests, demonstrating its ability to withstand the challenging vibration and acoustic conditions experienced during launch. This achievement confirmed the spacecraft’s readiness for the demanding lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s previous lunar mission, was launched on July 22, 2019, but faced a setback when the Vikram lunar lander failed to make a successful landing on the Moon’s surface, resulting in a crash on September 6.

As ISRO prepares for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the focus is on overcoming past challenges and achieving the ambitious goals of lunar exploration and scientific discovery.