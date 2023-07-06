Kannamaly residents’ sea protest ends after sub-collector pledges resolution

Kerala is experiencing strong pre-monsoon showers this year, following an unusual rainy season last year. According to the India Meteorological Department, the state has received 112% more rainfall than the average from March 1 until now, with a total of 535.9 mm compared to the normal of 252.8 mm. Eight out of the 14 districts have received over 100% rainfall, including Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Ernakulam district has recorded the highest rainfall during this period, with 844 mm, which is 228% above the normal of 257.1 mm. Other districts like Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have also seen significant excess rainfall, with 112% and 167% respectively.

While these heavy summer showers may seem extraordinary, they are not unprecedented. Last year, the pre-monsoon showers were 107% above normal. In the past decade, there have been four years with excess rainfall, namely 2021 (107%), 2020 (7%), 2018 (37%), and 2015 (23%).

These summer showers, also known as mango showers or April rains, are a common phenomenon in South and Southeast Asia. They play a crucial role in preparing the region for the upcoming monsoon season.