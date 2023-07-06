Kerala HC Chief Justice Bhatti recommended for Supreme Court elevation along with another candidate

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has recommended the names of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, for elevation as judges of the apex court.

The decision was made during the collegium’s first meeting, which included new members Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant. With three vacancies in the Supreme Court, the collegium emphasized the importance of filling these positions to address the backlog of cases and handle new matters.

The collegium thoroughly examined the candidates’ judgments and their qualifications, while considering factors such as diversity, representation, merit, and integrity. Justice Bhatti, known for his extensive experience and legal acumen, would bring valuable expertise to the bench, especially since the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has not had representation in the Supreme Court since August 2022.

Similarly, Justice Bhuyan, with his specialization in taxation and wide-ranging experience, would contribute to the court’s diverse perspectives. The collegium’s resolution underscored the significance of seniority, performance, integrity, diversity, and representation in its selection process.