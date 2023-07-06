Maruti Suzuki launches Invicto MPV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched its new multi purpose vehicle (MPV) named ‘Invicto’in the markets. The price starts at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is offered in two variants – Zeta+ and Alpha+. The MPV is offered in a total of four color options namely Nexa Blue (Celestial), Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto deliveries is all set to begin in the next few days. The automaker had already commenced the booking of the MPV at a token amount of Rs 250000.

The MPV comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, NEXWave front grille, sweeping cross bar, twin LED headlamps, signature NEXTre’ DRLs, and NEXTre’ LED tail lamps connected via chrome bar. The MPV stands at 4755mm in length, 1850mm in width, and 1795mm in height. It further comes with a wheelbase of 2850mm.

The feature highlights include 8-way adjustable powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seat, commanding second-row captain seats with sliding & reclining functions, multi-zon temprature control, panoramic sliding sunroof, ambient lighting, onetouch powered tailgate, 10.1-inch Smartplay magnum infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, the Next-gen Suzuki Connect, multiple charging spots, an advanced fully-digital 7-inch MID with dry mode based color themes and ample amount of utility spaces. The MPV offers a galaxy of remote functionalities with over 50+ features such as air-conditioning control, vehicle health monitoring, e-care function and many more. The safety feature list include 6-airbags as standard, all-disc brakes, vehicle stability control with hill-hold assist. TPMS, 360 degree view monitor with dynamic guidelines, and many more.

The Invicto features a 2.0-litre electric hybrid system coupled with e-CVT transmission. This hybrid system offers three drive modes- normal, eco, and power. The hybrid system with a combined output of 137kW power offers a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.