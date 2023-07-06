Meta Unveils Threads: Twitter’s New Competitor

Meta Introduces Threads, a Text-Based App Challenging Twitter’s Dominance

Meta, the social media giant, has launched Threads, an app aimed at users seeking an alternative to Twitter, which has undergone frequent changes under Elon Musk’s ownership. Described as a text-based version of Meta’s Instagram, Threads offers a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. The app debuted in over 100 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Screenshots reveal a microblogging experience similar to Twitter, with options to like, repost, reply, and quote threads. Posts can contain up to 500 characters, surpassing Twitter’s 280-character limit, and can include links, photos, and videos. Users can log in with their existing Instagram usernames, ensuring continuity between the platforms.

While Threads raises data privacy concerns due to its potential collection of personal information, Meta has promised to enforce Instagram’s community guidelines and provide tools to control user interactions. However, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sarcastically highlighted the app’s data privacy disclosure, prompting Elon Musk to respond with a simple “yeah.”

Notably, Meta has decided not to launch Threads in the European Union, citing strict data privacy regulations. Meta informed Ireland’s Data Privacy Commission, its main privacy regulator for the EU, that it currently has no plans for a European rollout. The company’s cautious approach in the face of regulatory uncertainty aligns with its past record of starting and shutting down standalone apps.

Despite its potential impact on Twitter’s market share, analysts remain skeptical about Threads’ success. Meta’s previous layoffs and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on the metaverse have raised concerns about the company’s ability to sustain and grow new ventures. Furthermore, the Twitter alternative landscape is already crowded with options like Bluesky, Mastodon, Spill, Post.News, and Hive, all competing for market share.

Threads adds to the challenges faced by Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year. Musk’s series of controversial changes to the platform, including daily viewing limits and paid verification, have generated significant backlash. Additionally, the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has escalated to an online exchange where the possibility of a physical face-off was playfully discussed, though its realization remains uncertain.