Sharad Pawar summoned meeting of national executive in national capital today

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has summoned a meeting of the national executive in the national capital today. Ahead of the key NCP meet amid the ongoing crisis, new posters of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule were put up outside the party office at Firozeshah Road.

Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have left for Delhi for a key party meeting scheduled to be held at 3 pm today.

The previous posters, which included Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, and Ajit Pawar, have been taken down from the exterior of the building.