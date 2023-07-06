Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open flat

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices opened flat today. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 19,396.80 and BSE Sensex at 65,426.92. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty was trading at 45,128.60, Nifty IT dipped 0.11%, Nifty Metal fell 0.22% while Nifty Media gained 0.88% and Nifty Realty surged 1.47%.

The top gainers were Britannia, Power Grid, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, SBI Life, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Nestle India. The top losers were Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.