Wayanad woman succumbs to H1N1 virus

In a tragic announcement, the health department confirmed the first H1N1 flu-related fatality in Wayanad. The deceased, identified as Ayisha, 48, originally from Thalappuzha near Mananthavady, had been undergoing treatment for fever at a private hospital. Ayisha’s family members revealed that she had fallen ill in early June and had sought medical assistance from multiple hospitals, but her condition did not improve.

As Ayisha’s health continued to decline, she was admitted to the Mananthavady Medical College Hospital on June 23. Eventually, she was transferred to WIMS Hospital in Meppadi for more advanced care. On June 30, hospital authorities delivered the distressing news to her relatives that Ayisha had contracted H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu. Tragically, despite the ongoing treatment, Ayisha passed away on Tuesday. The loss of Ayisha highlights the urgent need for continued vigilance and comprehensive measures to combat the spread of H1N1 flu in the region.