Wayanad’s Rain Carnival kicks off with exhilarating mud-fest!

Wayanad Monsoon Carnival, titled Splash 2023, commenced with a thrilling ‘mud fest’ organized by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in collaboration with Muddy Boots Vacations, District Sports Academy, and Wayanad Tourism Organisation.

Despite the relentless rain, the event witnessed an overwhelming turnout from the public. Justin Baby, the Mananthavady block panchayat president, inaugurated the district-level launch, while C K Ratnavally, the Kalpetta municipality chairperson, presided over the function.

The chief guest, Sub-collector R Sreelakshmi, graced the occasion. Nine teams representing different football clubs in the district engaged in exhilarating mud football matches, with the inaugural match featuring Soccer Boys from Kammana and VFC from Poothadi.