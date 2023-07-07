Flavourful Varutharacha Sambar Recipe

Sure! Here’s a recipe for Varutharacha Sambar, a delicious South Indian lentil soup made with roasted coconut and spices:

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup toor dal (split pigeon peas)

– 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, drumsticks, pumpkin, etc.), chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 tablespoons sambar powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– 2-3 dried red chilies

– 10-12 curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons freshly grated coconut

Instructions:

1. Rinse the toor dal thoroughly and pressure cook it with 2 cups of water until it becomes soft and mushy. Set it aside.

2. In a pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add grated coconut and roast it until it turns golden brown. Make sure to stir continuously to prevent burning. Once done, remove from the pan and set aside to cool.

3. In the same pan, add another tablespoon of oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add cumin seeds, dried red chilies, and asafoetida. Stir fry for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma.

4. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent. Then, add the curry leaves and sauté for another minute.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, and sambar powder. Cook the tomatoes until they turn mushy and the raw smell of the spices goes away.

6. Now, add the mixed vegetables, salt, and tamarind pulp. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables are partially cooked.

7. Add the cooked toor dal to the pan and mix everything together. Adjust the consistency of the sambar by adding water if needed. Bring it to a boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are fully cooked and flavors are well combined.

8. Meanwhile, grind the roasted coconut into a fine paste by adding a little water.

9. Add the coconut paste to the sambar and mix well. Simmer for another 5 minutes to let the flavors blend.

10. Check the seasoning and adjust salt if necessary. If the sambar is too thick, you can add some water to adjust the consistency.

11. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Your Varutharacha Sambar is now ready to be served! It pairs well with steamed rice, idli, dosa, or any other South Indian dishes. Enjoy!