Hockey India unveils squad for major four-nation tourney

India’s chief national coach for the men’s hockey team, Craig Fulton, has made changes to the squad for the upcoming four-nation tournament in Spain. The tournament, scheduled from July 25-30, serves as a preparatory event for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Defenders Varun Kumar and Nilam Sanjeep Xess, along with Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma, have returned to the team. Fulton explained, “As we can only take 18 players for the Pro League, I did not get the opportunity to look at other players in the core group. So, we are trying them out in Spain.” The squad features a balance of experience and youthful energy, aiming to compete at the highest level.

Fulton added, “The four-nation tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to fine-tune our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opposition.” The team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, with Hardik Singh as his deputy, while P.R. Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak will handle the goalkeeping duties.