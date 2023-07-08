Bus Conductor Arrested for Molesting Woman on KSRTC Swift

A conductor of a KSRTC SWIFT bus has been apprehended by the police after being accused of molesting a woman while the bus was in motion. According to Manorama News, the Aluva police took the bus conductor, identified as Justin from Neyyattinkara, into custody based on the complaint filed by the female passenger. The 49-year-old woman, who was traveling to Aluva for her daughter’s medical treatment, stated in her complaint that Justin had groped her while she was seated beside him.

The woman further mentioned that the bus conductor had insisted she occupy the seat next to him, falsely claiming it was reserved. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm while the bus was traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Malappuram. Upon reaching Aluva, the police promptly detained the bus conductor.

KSRTC sources have emphasized that if found guilty, the bus conductor will face severe consequences for his actions.