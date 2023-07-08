Canada Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter semifinals

Toronto: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of Canada Open Badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu defeated Gao Fangjie of China by ‘21-13, 21-7’ in women’s singles quarter-final. She will next face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya defeated Belgium’s Julie Carraggi in the men’s singles quarterfinal by ‘21-8, 17-21, 21-10’. He will next face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the semifinals.