Canada Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter semifinals

Jul 8, 2023, 02:47 pm IST

Toronto: In badminton, India’s ace players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of Canada Open Badminton tournament.  Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu defeated  Gao Fangjie of China by ‘21-13, 21-7’ in women’s singles quarter-final. She will next face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya defeated Belgium’s Julie Carraggi in the men’s singles quarterfinal by ‘21-8, 17-21, 21-10’.  He will next face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the semifinals.

 

