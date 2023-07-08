DRDO scientist honey trap case: ATS submits chargesheet

According to the chargesheet, DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was drawn to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative who went by the alias ‘Zara Dasgupta’ and communicated with her about Indian missile systems and other confidential military technologies. The Maharashtra police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) filed the chargesheet against Kurulkar, the director of one of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Pune, in a court here last week.

On May 3, he was arrested under the Official Secrets Act and is now in judicial prison. According to the chargesheet, Kurulkar and ‘Zara Dasgupta’ spoke over WhatsApp as well as audio and video chats.

Dasgupta’ pretended to be a software developer from the United Kingdom and befriended him by sending obscene letters and videos. Her IP address was tracked to Pakistan throughout the inquiry, according to the ATS chargesheet. According to the report, the Pakistani spy attempted to obtain classified and sensitive information about the Brahmos Launcher, Drone, UCV, Agni Missile Launcher, and Military Bridging System, among other things. He spoke with her about several programmes, including surface-to-air missiles (SAM), drones, Brahmos and Agni Missile Launchers, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UCV), according to the report. According to the ATS, the two communicated from June 2022 until December 2022.