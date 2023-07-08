Exciting Nehru Trophy Boat Race to Take Place on August 12th!

The highly anticipated 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, renowned as Kerala’s premier annual regatta event, is set to take place on August 12th at the picturesque Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. This decision was made during the executive committee meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBR), held at the Collectorate Conference hall. It was emphasized that there will be no alteration to the event’s schedule in alignment with the Champions Boat League (CBL), a series of boat races organized by the state tourism department in an IPL model. P.P. Chittaranjan MLA affirmed that the state government will continue providing the customary financial support for the sporting extravaganza.

While upholding its traditional essence, the prestigious boat race aims to collaborate with the CBL, as emphasized by H. Salam MLA. The meeting, chaired by District Collector Haritha V Kumar, who also serves as the NTBR chairperson, witnessed the unveiling of the Nehru Trophy boat race souvenir. In addition, several subcommittees were formed to ensure the seamless execution of the event, which is anticipated to captivate enthusiasts from around the globe.

Kicking off the boat race season, the Champakkulam Moolam boat race, recognized as the season opener, took place at the scenic Pamba river on July 3rd.