IRCTC announces budget-friendly tour package to Odisha: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a budget-friendly air tour package to Odisha. The 5 nights and 4 days tour package named ‘Enthralling Odisha – Janmashtami Special’ will cover Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark, and Puri.

IRCTC will handle the arrangements for lodging, meals, and beverages. The tour will begin on September 5, 2023.

Prices will vary, depending on how many people are travelling on the tour. Package prices would begin at Rs 33,500 for each person. For triple occupancy, one must pay Rs 33,500 per person, and for double occupancy, Rs 34,900 per person. Travelling alone will cost Rs 35,800, and travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11 will cost you Rs 30,700, which includes a bed. A bin bed will cost Rs 21,200 for a child between the ages of 2 and 11.

You can book this tour package by visiting their official website: irctctourism.com. Bookings may also be made through the IRCTC tourist facilitation centre, zonal office, and regional office.