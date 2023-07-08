IRCTC launches new tour package to south India: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new tour package to south India. IRCTC will operate ‘Bharat Gaurav – Dakshin Bharat Yatra’. The tour will cover Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Trivandrum.

The 10 nights and 11 days tour will begin on July 22, 2023, from Bettiah (Bihar). The package will start from Rs 19,620 per person in sleeper class. For travelling in a third AC, then Rs 32,075 per person will be charged.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting IRCTC’s website: www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Office.