IRCTC launches ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan trip’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package named ‘Uttar Bharat Darshan trip’. The train will offer a 33% discounted rate as part of the Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme to encourage rail travel.

The 10 nights and 11 days tour will cover Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, and Ayodhya. The tour will start on August 11. Passengers can board and deboard at Mecheda, Kharagpur, Midnapore, Tata Nagar, Purulia, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, and Pandit Deendayal Junction.

Passengers will pay a price of Rs 17,700 per person to travel in sleeper class, Rs 27,400 to travel in standard class with 3 AC, and Rs 30,300 per person to travel in comfort class with 3 AC. The cost include breakfast, lunch, and dinner, air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses for sightseeing.