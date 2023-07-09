CM’s Aide Ratheesh Kaliyadan Accused of Plagiarizing Over 60% in Doctoral Thesis, Triggers Backlash

Kerala CM’s Aide Ratheesh Kaliyadan Accused of Serious Plagiarism in PhD Thesis

Kerala Chief Minister’s Additional Private Secretary, Ratheesh Kaliyadan, is facing allegations of committing “most serious” plagiarism in his doctoral thesis, in violation of UGC provisions. Charges of ‘Level 3’ plagiarism, involving over 60% copied content, have been raised against him. If confirmed, the thesis should be withdrawn, and he may face consequences in his teaching assignments. Ratheesh claims his thesis was approved by experts at Assam University, but allegations persist that he copied from his friend’s thesis at the University of Mysore.

Kerala Students Union and the Save University Campaign Committee allege that an examination with UGC-approved software revealed significant plagiarism in Ratheesh’s thesis, including copied charts, layouts, and repeated spelling mistakes. They point out that his research topic differed from his friend’s, raising further suspicion. The KSU has sought intervention from Assam’s Chief Minister in this matter.

The role of university officials in Ratheesh’s plagiarism is being scrutinized. Prof K V Nagarajan, who served as Ratheesh’s research guide in Mysore, had also examined viva voce examinations in other universities, including Mahatma Gandhi University where Ratheesh studied. Ratheesh registered for research at Assam University when Prof Nagarajan became its Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Ratheesh vehemently denies the allegations, considering them a deliberate campaign to tarnish his reputation. He clarifies that he is not an academic advisor to the Chief Minister, contrary to some reports.