England ends Day 3 at 27/0, pursuing 251, as they dismiss Australia for 224 in Ashes 2023.

Despite rain interrupting the first two sessions of Day Three at Headingley, the remaining session witnessed a thrilling display of cricket in the ongoing third Ashes Test. England closed the day at 27/0, embarking on a chase of 251 after their bowlers capitalized on the overcast conditions to dismiss Australia for 224. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley remained unbeaten on 18 and 9 respectively, leaving England with 224 runs to secure victory.

Australia, resuming their innings at 116/4 with a lead of 142 runs, could have been in a far less favorable position if not for Travis Head’s exceptional knock of 77 in challenging batting conditions. Chris Woakes (3-68) swiftly removed Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey, while Mark Wood (3-66) accounted for Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins, reducing Australia to 170/8.

With Australia’s lead at 196, Head and Todd Murphy (11) forged a vital partnership of 41 runs for the ninth wicket before Murphy fell lbw to Broad (3-45). Broad eventually ended Australia’s resistance by dismissing Head, who had unleashed consecutive sixes off Wood. Head’s aggressive batting ensured Australia surpassed the 200-run mark, a feat that appeared improbable when they were eight wickets down.

A win for England will keep the Ashes series alive, while a triumph for Australia would secure their first series victory in England in 22 years.