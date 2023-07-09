Flash floods in Jammu’s Poonch claimed lives of 2 soldiers; bodies found

Officials said on Sunday that the bodies of two soldiers who were killed in flash floods brought on by heavy rains had been found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

They claimed that on Saturday, Army men were crossing Dogra nallah in the Surankote area when they were carried away by a strong current.

While the second soldier’s dead remains were found on Sunday, Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh’s body was pulled from the stream on Saturday night.

According to the officials, one of the deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem.