IRCTC announces international tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a summer tour package for Bali. The 5-night and 6-day trip named ‘Awesome Bali’ will start from August 8.

The tour package includes a flight to Bali from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on August 8. Air Asia is the airline for this trip. During the flight, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served to the tourists.

The price of the package will vary based on occupancy. The cost is Rs 1,05,900 per person for double and triple occupancy. However, for single occupancy, the charge is Rs 1,15,800. If you are travelling with a child aged 5 to 11 years, an additional charge of Rs 1,00,600 for an extra bed will apply. For children between the ages of 2 and 11, a twin bed will cost Rs 94,400.

Booking for the tour can be done through the official website of IRCTC or by visiting the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, or Regional Offices.