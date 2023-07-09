Manipur HC directed state government to partially lift the ban on internet

Even while ethnic violence continued, the Manipur High Court ordered the state administration to partially suspend the internet ban. “..The state government is directed to lift the ban on providing internet service through Internet Lease Line throughout the entire State after ensuring that all stakeholders have complied with the safeguards provided by the Expert Committee,” a division bench of Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma said in a Friday order.

“In the case of Fibre To The Home, the Home Department can lift the ban on providing internet service on a case-by-case basis” the HC stated. Since the outbreak of violence on May 3, internet services have been interrupted.

Meanwhile, two people have been hurt, and two vehicles have been set on fire since Friday night. On Saturday, a farmer was struck by a gunshot while going to produce paddy in Phubala, Meitei-majority Bishnupur district. In another incidence, a youth from the same district, Kwakta, suffered splinter injuries after a mortar thrown by miscreants from the foothill area hit his house. On Friday night in Imphal, a mob set fire to two vehicles near the Kangla Fort.