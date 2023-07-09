Torrential rains in Himachal claim five lives and force closure of 736 roads.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, resulting in devastating consequences. Tragically, five lives were lost due to landslides and house collapses caused by the relentless downpour. In Kotgarh area of Shimla district, a family consisting of Anil, Kiran, and their son Swapnil met a tragic fate when their house collapsed. Similarly, a woman lost her life as a makeshift house was swept away by a landslide near Kullu town. In another heartbreaking incident, a person was buried alive in Chamba. The state emergency operation center reported a total of thirteen landslides and nine flash floods within the past 36 hours.

The heavy rains have also taken a toll on infrastructure, with a staggering number of roads affected. A total of 736 roads have been closed, posing significant challenges for commuters and transportation. Moreover, 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were impacted. Major roadways, including National Highway 21 and Mandi-Kullu road, experienced blockages due to landslides. The Manali-Chandigarh road also suffered damage near Manali.

The torrential rains have caused extensive damage to the region. Reports have surfaced of shops being swept away in Manali, vehicles being washed away by flash floods in Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba, and loss of agricultural land. Additionally, several roads in Shimla districts have been closed, further exacerbating the situation.

The overflowing rivers, including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, and Chenab, have posed a significant risk to tourists and commuters. Authorities have advised people to refrain from traveling during heavy rains and to avoid venturing near river bodies.

The adverse weather conditions have disrupted rail transportation as well. The Shimla-Kalka track, a UNESCO heritage site, has been affected by landslides and fallen trees, leading to the cancellation of all trains on that route.

Amidst the chaos, there have been instances of miraculous escapes and successful rescue operations. Four tourists narrowly avoided tragedy when a stone fell on their vehicle near Chadol on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. They were rescued by locals. Additionally, thirty college students stranded between Gramphu and Chota Dharra on the Sundo-Kaza-Gramphu highway were rescued by Lahaul and Spiti authorities.

The rainfall recorded in various areas of Himachal Pradesh has been exceptionally heavy. Nangal Dam at Bilaspur received 282.5mm of rain, followed by Bilaspur with 224mm. Dehra Gopipur, Una, and Chamba also experienced significant rainfall. The local meteorological office had issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in seven districts, warning of a high risk of flash floods in certain watersheds.

As the state grapples with the aftermath of these devastating rains, authorities are working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide necessary aid and support to those affected.