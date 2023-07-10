Trapped Worker’s Body Recovered After 50 Hours in Vizhinjam Well

In a painstaking 50-hour rescue operation, authorities managed to retrieve the body of Maharajan, a migrant worker who was trapped inside a 90-feet-deep well in Vizhinjam. The joint effort involved the National Disaster Response Force, Fire Force, and Police.

Initially spotted by a team of well construction experts, Maharajan had been working inside the well when it collapsed, burying him under the soil. Despite continuous efforts throughout the weekend, including attempts to prevent mudslides, the mission had to be called off due to safety concerns. Eventually, a 25-member NDRF team was brought in for the final recovery.