Major fire broke out at medicine godown in Odisha

According to police, a big fire broke out in the Odisha State Medical Corporations (OSMC) godown at Mancheswar Industrial Estate here, destroying medicines and medical equipment worth millions of rupees. However, no one was injured when the fire broke out late Sunday night. According to them, the fire was started by an electrical short circuit.

“Accidental fire broke out at Mancheswar MARKFED Godown number 3 late night on 9th July, 2023,” the Health and Family Welfare department said on Twitter. This godown housed some OSMCL supplies (PPE kits, sanitizers, and empty cylinders). All goods are covered by insurance. “The fire was put out quickly by the police and fire departments. There were no casualties or injuries.”

To put out the fire, seven fire tenders and more than 50 firefighters were called in. According to a fire department spokesman, firefighters had to tear down the wall to get entry to the building in order to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures. The firefighters had to fight the fire all night to put it out.