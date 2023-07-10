Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Akasa Air has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata. The flight will also connect Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Akasa Air will operate 21 flights on a weekly basis.

The airline also increased frequency of flights on the New Delhi- Ahmedabad route. It will operate 2 flights on a daily basis.

Akasa Air’s network includes 36 routes connecting 17 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.