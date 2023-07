Calgary: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen won men’s singles title of the Canada Open 2023 badminton tournament. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shi Feng of China by ‘ 21-18, 22-20’ in final.

This is the first BWF World Tour title of world number 19 Lakshya Sen after almost a year.