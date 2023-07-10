China Kindergarten Attack: 6 Killed, Suspect Apprehended

A tragic incident unfolded in China’s Guangdong province on Monday as a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a kindergarten, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving one person injured, according to the authorities. Reports indicate that the attack was carried out through stabbing, and the suspect, identified as Wu from Lianjiang, has been apprehended for further investigation. Further details regarding the incident are currently unavailable.

Media outlets have mentioned that both adults and children were among the victims, adding to the distressing nature of the incident. While China generally maintains low rates of violent crime due to strict gun regulations and stringent security measures, there have been unfortunate instances of knife attacks at pre-schools in recent years.

In a similar incident last August, a stabbing at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province resulted in three fatalities and six injuries. Additionally, in 2021, a tragic event in Guangxi saw a man killing two children and injuring 16 at a kindergarten.

The news of this recent attack has sparked an emotional and intense debate on the popular Weibo social media platform. As of 1:50 p.m. (0550 GMT), it has become the most trending topic with over 290 million views. Many users expressed their outrage and called for severe punishment, including the death penalty, for the suspect responsible for such a heinous act.

“It’s outrageous to do this to children who have no power at all. How many families will be destroyed by this… I support the death penalty,” shared one Weibo user. Another user raised concerns about school security, questioning why such incidents continue to occur despite previous similar attacks.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of innocent lives and the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and security of educational institutions.