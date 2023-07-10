Fan Bingbing and Cardi B stun in Gaurav Gupta at Paris Haute Couture Week

During the AW’24 Paris Haute Couture Week Collection, the spotlight was stolen by two influential personalities from different corners of the globe—Cardi B, the renowned American rapper, and Fan Bingbing, the beloved Chinese actress. Both celebrities made a striking appearance at the event, adorned in the exquisite creations of the Indian label Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Cardi B commanded attention as she confidently showcased a stunning ensemble. Her choice for the occasion was a neon glass gown, radiating an electrifying vibrancy that perfectly accentuated her bold and dynamic persona. To complement the gown, she adorned herself with a quilted bolero from Gupta’s latest collection, adding an element of edginess and glamour to her overall look.

On the other hand, Fan Bingbing opted for a different but equally captivating style. She graced the event wearing the mesmerizing black smoke sculpture gown from Gupta’s SS’23 collection, which enveloped her in an air of elegance and mystique. The intricate design of the gown, combined with its unique color palette, highlighted Fan’s refined taste and fashion-forward sensibility.

Behind the scenes, Gaurav Gupta, the visionary designer, delved into the depths of ancient Indian scriptures for inspiration. Fascinated by the concept of Hiranyagarbha, Gupta found himself pondering the origins of creation. He explained that Hiranyagarbha is a term derived from the Vedas, the ancient Indian scriptures, where “hiranya” translates to golden and “garbha” refers to the womb. According to the Vedas, it is believed that all of creation emerged from this primal golden womb—a place where everything and nothing coexisted.

Gupta’s collection sought to capture the essence of this profound concept. It was a manifestation of the journey from birth to transformation, realization, and ultimately, harmonization with the cosmos. The designer envisioned his creations as a glimpse into the golden womb, inviting individuals to embrace the stark light within.

The collection itself showcased the interplay of contrasting elements, mirroring the cosmic cycle of existence. It encompassed the starkness of first light through absolute whites immersed in lustrous, iridescent pearls—an embodiment of the blank canvas, eager to begin. This visual representation served as a reminder of the boundless possibilities that exist within the void of nothingness.

Gupta passionately described his collection as a testament to the metamorphosis that occurs within the cosmic realm. From the emergence of simple life forms like amoebas, to the birth of gods and humans, all entities eventually merge back into the supreme reality, the Brahman. It was through this lens that Gupta sought to portray the interconnectedness of all beings and the harmonious interplay of creation and dissolution.

The collection left a lasting impression on the audience, captivating them with its symbolic depth and artistic expression. Gupta’s designs transcended the boundaries of fashion, inviting viewers to contemplate the origins of existence and their place within the vast cosmos. In a world filled with glitz and glamour, this collection served as a poignant reminder of the profound beauty that lies within the realms of imagination and philosophical exploration.