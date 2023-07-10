Hyundai to launch Exter SUV today: Details

Mumbai: The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai will launch its new Sports utility Vehicle (SUV) Exter in India on July 10. The car is already listed on the company’s official website for advance booking. Interested customers can visit the authorised showroom, or can pre-book the same online.

Hyundai Exter will come with H-shaped LED DRLs on the front. It also features diamond-cut sporty alloy wheels and edgy H-shaped LED taillights.

The new SUV is powered by a 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine will produce produce a max power of around 81bhp at 6000rpm, and 114Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm.

The company has not released any official details regarding the pricing as yet. As perports, it will hit the market under the price bracket between Rs.7.50 lakh to Rs.9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).