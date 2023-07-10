Kozhikode Street Dog Menace: Six Schools Declare Holiday

In response to the growing street dog menace in Koothali panchayat, Kozhikode district, a holiday has been declared for six schools on Monday. The affected schools include Koothali Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vengappatta UP School, Koothali UP School, Kallodu LP School, Paithoth LP School, and Kallur Koothali MLP School, as announced by the authorities.

The decision comes after the failed attempts to capture the dogs that recently attacked four individuals on Sunday. This incident follows a similar alarming event last month in Kannur, where a pack of strays viciously attacked a nine-year-old student, leaving her with severe wounds on her head, abdomen, thighs, and hand.