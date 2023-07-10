Madras High Court Dismisses Complaint on Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Smoking Scenes in VIP.

In a significant development, the Madras High Court delivered its verdict on Monday, dismissing a complaint filed in 2022 against actor Dhanush, director-producer Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and others over the inclusion of smoking scenes in the 2014 film Velai Illa Pattadhari (VIP). The complaint alleged that these scenes violated the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of 2003.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, presiding over the case, quashed the complaint, stating that no offence had been established under Section 5 of the Act. The complaint had originally been lodged with a Metropolitan Magistrate at Saidapet in Chennai, accusing the defendants of promoting or indirectly endorsing the use of tobacco products through advertisements in various media platforms.

The Madras High Court’s dismissal of the complaint brings relief to Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and others associated with the film VIP.