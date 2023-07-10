Monsoon rains result in the loss of at least 12 lives in various cities and towns of northern India

Heavy monsoon rains in the past 48 hours have resulted in the loss of at least 12 lives in various cities and towns across northern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects more rain in the coming days.

According to IMD forecasts, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir are all expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The prevailing western disturbance in northern India has led to intense rainfall, including in Delhi where heavy rain was observed for the first time this season. The excessive rainfall has caused waterlogging and severe traffic congestion in several areas of the national capital.

Delhi recorded an exceptional 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest for a single day in July since 1982.

Over the weekend, heavy rain continued in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), resulting in waterlogging and power outages in various parts of Gurugram.

Tragically, a 58-year-old woman lost her life in Delhi when her apartment ceiling collapsed. In Rajasthan, four individuals lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed when their house collapsed due to the heavy rain. In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family also lost their lives in a similar incident.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, two Army soldiers tragically died after being swept away by flash floods.

The IMD has issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in nine districts of Rajasthan and a red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and flash floods, which have blocked several roads.

In addition, the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended for the third consecutive day due to relentless rain and landslides. A section of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway has collapsed, leaving around 3,000 vehicles stranded.

Southern states like Kerala and Karnataka have also experienced incessant rainfall in many areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Kerala and a red alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh.

The weather conditions have caused significant disruptions, including road closures and infrastructure damage, throughout the affected regions.