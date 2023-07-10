Netizens declare Atlee’s thriller movie ‘Jawan’ a ‘blockbuster hit’

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic performances, is making a comeback in the action genre! Just a few months after breaking box office records with his comeback film “Pathaan,” the actor is all set to ignite the screens once again with his next action-packed film, “Jawan.”

After teasing the audience with a brief glimpse, the filmmakers have finally unveiled the first trailer of this highly anticipated movie, and it promises to be a blockbuster extravaganza.

On Monday, the makers released a two-minute whirlwind clip that provided audiences with their initial look at SRK’s sensational and captivating performance, which is sure to amplify fans’ excitement. The teaser also offered a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

“Jawan” marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, adding to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly awaiting this pairing.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens swiftly expressed their excitement and reactions, with some already declaring it a “blockbuster.” One user expressed, “Eagerly waiting to welcome ‘Jawan’ on the big screen,” while another added, “The stunts, the dialogue, the background music, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness, SRK’s voice + background music!”

Written and directed by Atlee, “Jawan” is produced by Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan. This action thriller features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who reportedly has a cameo role in the film. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This pan-India project is set to release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Initially scheduled for a June release, the film faced a delay due to some post-production work, and now it is slated to hit theaters on September 7.