Former US sports doctor Larry Nassar viciously attacked in prison, sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Former US sports doctor Larry Nassar, convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, including Olympic medalists, was brutally stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

According to anonymous sources, the attack took place at United States Penitentiary Coleman on Sunday, leaving Nassar with stab wounds in his back and chest. Although he is currently in stable condition, details about the incident and the ongoing investigation remain undisclosed.

Nassar is serving a lengthy prison sentence for his crimes, which included sexual assault of athletes during his tenure at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. The FBI’s mishandling of the case and failure to stop Nassar earlier has been heavily criticized, and numerous victims have sought compensation for the bureau’s negligence.

Despite attempts to appeal his sentence, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected Nassar’s final appeal, ensuring justice for the victims who bravely testified against him during the impactful hearing in 2018.