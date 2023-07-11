Priyanka cherishes family time, shares adorable pic of daughter Malti

Renowned actor Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation with her beloved family. During this cherished time together, Priyanka shared a heartwarming glimpse of her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, fondly known as MM. The photo, shared on Priyanka’s Instagram story, captured the essence of their quality time by the seaside.

In the delightful snapshot, Malti can be seen donning a delightful sky blue monokini adorned with charming strawberry prints. Her outfit is tastefully complemented by a matching hat and stylish black sunglasses. Adding a touch of elegance, Malti also wears a delicate gold bracelet on her tiny hand. The photo captures her innocence and curiosity as she gazes out at the breathtaking sea view from the comfort of a yacht.

Priyanka, being the doting mother that she is, couldn’t help but express her love and adoration for her little angel. She captioned the enchanting photo simply as ‘Angel’, accompanied by a heartfelt red heart emoji. It’s evident that this precious moment between mother and daughter holds a special place in Priyanka’s heart, and she wanted to share it with her fans and followers.

Not to be outdone, Priyanka’s husband, the talented musician Nick Jonas, also provided a glimpse into their unforgettable family vacation. He shared a selfie taken from the boat, showcasing his infectious enthusiasm and excitement. In his caption, he playfully remarked, “I got vacation eyes,” capturing the carefree and joyous spirit of their getaway.

While the Chopra-Jonas family is currently savoring their vacation, Priyanka remains committed to her thriving career. Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming Hollywood film, ‘Heads of State’, which promises to showcase her exceptional talent once again. As she balances her personal and professional life with grace, Priyanka continues to captivate audiences around the world with her versatility and charm.

