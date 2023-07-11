Skyrocketing Vegetable Prices in Kerala: Ginger Hits Rs300/kg, Shallots Surge to Rs190/kg

Vegetable prices in Kerala have been skyrocketing, putting a strain on the common man’s budget. Ginger prices have surged past Rs 300 per kilogram, while shallots are being sold at Rs 190 per kg. This increase in vegetable prices is now being reflected in restaurant menus.

The price of ginger briefly dropped before picking up again. In the wholesale market, ginger is being sold at Rs 270 per kg, with retail prices ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 340. The majority of ginger harvest in the state took place by April, and the next harvest is expected in December.

Shallot prices have seen a significant rise, from around Rs 63 per kg to Rs 200 per kg in just two weeks. Garlic prices have also approached Rs 150 per kg. Onions, too, have experienced a slight increase, with a wholesale price of Rs 25-30 currently.

The surge in vegetable prices is attributed to heavy rains and low production. The recent downpour has led to waterlogging and damage to onion crops, resulting in a 50% reduction in supply. There are also allegations of onion hoarding by traders to artificially inflate prices.

In addition to vegetables, beef prices have also gone up in several regions of Kerala. The cost of beef has risen to Rs 380 per kg in Kochi, compared to Rs 360 earlier, and is being sold at Rs 400 on the city outskirts.

To address the anticipated shortage of rice in the coming days, the Kerala government has announced plans to purchase rice grains from Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 4,000 tonnes of Jaya rice will be imported into the state within two weeks. Currently, this rice variety is priced around Rs 35 to Rs 37 per kg in Kerala, with expectations of further price increases after the Onam season.