Spice Up Your Breakfast: Delicious Chilli Idli Recipe

Ingredients:

– 4-5 leftover idlis

– 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

– 1 medium-sized capsicum (bell pepper), finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup

– 1 teaspoon chili sauce (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon vinegar

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cut the leftover idlis into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan or wok on medium heat.

3. Add minced garlic and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

4. Add the chopped onions, green chilies, and capsicum. Stir-fry for a couple of minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender.

5. In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, tomato ketchup, chili sauce, vinegar, black pepper powder, and salt.

6. Pour the sauce mixture into the pan with the vegetables and stir well to combine.

7. Add the idli pieces to the pan and gently toss them with the sauce and vegetables until they are well coated.

8. Cook for another 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the idlis are heated through and the flavors are well incorporated.

9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot as a breakfast dish or a snack.

Enjoy the delicious and spicy Chilli Idli! It pairs well with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.