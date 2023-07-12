Asia Cup 2023: Team India not going to Pakistan says Arun Dhumal

The much-anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka, as the Rohit Sharma-led side will not travel to Pakistan, according to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meeting (CEC), stated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met to arrange the programme ahead of the ICC Board meeting on Thursday.

“Our secretary met with PCB head Zaka Ashraf, and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and is on track as previously discussed. There will be four league games in Pakistan, followed by nine games in Sri Lanka, including both India versus Pakistan games and, if both teams play the final, a third game,” Dhumal explained.

He denied allegations in Pakistani media that India will visit the bordering country, as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had said in some sections. “No such conversation was held. Contrary to popular belief, neither India nor our Secretary of State will be visiting Pakistan. Only the schedule has been finalised,” Dhumal explained.

India will almost certainly face Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, exactly as they did in 2010. Pakistan’s sole home encounter will be against the minnows Nepal. Afghanistan will play Bangladesh, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan.