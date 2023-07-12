Czech author Milan Kundera passes away at 94

Author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ and other dark thought-provoking works that probed the mystery of the human condition, Milan Kundera passed away on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his hometown of Brno. He was 94.

She informed AFP: ‘Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness.’

Drawing on his own experiences of having his Czech nationality taken away for dissent, Kundera sought to portray all that is captivating and absurd about life through his characteristic humour and poetic style.

Life, he claimed in his critical book ‘Art of the Novel’ (1986), ‘is a trap we’ve always known: we are born without having asked to be, locked in a body we never chose, and destined to die.’