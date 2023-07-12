Google Doodle: Play today’s interactive game Doodle and help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri!

Today’s interactive game Doodle is a celebration of pani puri, a beloved street food popular in South Asia. Pani puri consists of a crispy shell filled with a combination of potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis, and flavored waters. It caters to a wide range of taste preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone’s palate. In 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, made history by setting a World Record for serving the most diverse flavors of pani puri, offering an astonishing 51 options.

This snack is known by various names due to the numerous regional variations found across India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, pani puri refers to the bite-sized street food typically filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts, all soaked in tangy and spicy pani. In the northern states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat immersed in jaljeera-flavored water is called gol gappe or gol gappa. West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand use the names puchkas or fuchkas, and their distinguishing feature is the inclusion of tamarind pulp.

According to legend, pani puri traces its origins back to the epic Mahabharata. It is said that Draupadi, the newlywed wife of the Pandavas, created pani puri when faced with the challenge of feeding five hungry men with limited resources. With only some leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough at her disposal, Draupadi ingeniously filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture, giving birth to the delectable pani puri.

While there is a wide array of fillings and pani to suit individual tastes, there are two universally agreed-upon rules when enjoying pani puri: consume it quickly to prevent the puri from becoming soggy or leaking, and devour it in one bite to avoid a messy crumbling experience.

In today’s interactive game Doodle, you can partake in the excitement of serving pani puri by assisting a team of street vendors in fulfilling customer orders. Select the appropriate puris that match each customer’s flavor and quantity preferences to ensure their satisfaction. Let’s dive in and start serving the delicious pani puri!

Read on to learn more at : https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-pani-puri